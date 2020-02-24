Global  

Timo Werner to snub Man United move in favour of Liverpool FC – report

The Sport Review Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Timo Werner has knocked back approaches from FC Barcelona and Manchester United in favour of a move to Liverpool FC this summer, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the RB Leipzig striker would prefer to move to the Premier League leaders ahead of FC Barcelona and […]

The post Timo Werner to snub Man United move in favour of Liverpool FC – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp: 'Nice of Werner to compliment Liverpool' [Video]Klopp: 'Nice of Werner to compliment Liverpool'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp distanced himself from suggestions that Timo Werner will move to Anfield in the summer, but added the RB Leipzig forward's compliments about the club were nice.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Barcelona join Liverpool in Werner race as alternative to Man Utd target

Barcelona are considering hijacking Liverpool's move for Timo Werner if they can't beat Man Utd to a strike target, according to reports The post Barcelona...
Team Talk Also reported by •Daily Star

Timo Werner sends message to Jurgen Klopp amid Liverpool FC speculation

Timo Werner has rated Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp as one of the best managers in the world. The RB Leipzig striker has been heavily linked with a move to the...
The Sport Review

