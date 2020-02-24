Timo Werner to snub Man United move in favour of Liverpool FC – report

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Timo Werner has knocked back approaches from FC Barcelona and Manchester United in favour of a move to Liverpool FC this summer, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the RB Leipzig striker would prefer to move to the Premier League leaders ahead of FC Barcelona and […]



