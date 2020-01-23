Sport24.co.za | Kennedy's stunning 63 secures his second New Zealand Open

Global  

Kennedy's stunning 63 secures his second New Zealand Open

Sunday, 1 March 2020
Brad Kennedy carded a remarkable eight-under-par final-round 63 to come from behind to win golf's New Zealand Open.
 Kim and Herbert share New Zealand Open lead

Recent related news

Australian Kennedy bags second New Zealand Open title

Australia's Brad Kennedy hit a spotless eight-under-par 63 in the final round of the New Zealand Open to chase down compatriot Lucas Herbert and clinch the title...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Golf: New Zealand Open - Korean teenager Joohyung Kim takes lead after opening round

Golf: New Zealand Open - Korean teenager Joohyung Kim takes lead after opening roundA 17-year-old South Korean rising star has the lead after the first round of the $1.4m New Zealand Open in Queenstown.Joohyung Kim went out early at Millbrook...
New Zealand Herald


