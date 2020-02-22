Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies' Shakera Selman takes a brilliant catch to dismiss England's Danni Wyatt

Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies' Shakera Selman takes a brilliant catch to dismiss England's Danni Wyatt

BBC Sport Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
England lose their second wicket as West Indies' Shakera Selman takes a brilliant catch in Sydney at the Women's T20 World Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand [Video]Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

England Cricket World Cup winners honoured at Buckingham Palace [Video]England Cricket World Cup winners honoured at Buckingham Palace

England cricket heroes Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have been recognised for their thrilling World Cup victory, collecting honours at a Buckingham Palace ceremony. After last summer’s triumph, Stokes..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 World Cup: England's Knight departs as Ismail takes a great catch

England lose captain Heather Knight to a brilliant running catch from South Africa's Shabnim Ismail in their T20 World Cup match in Perth.
BBC Sport

Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies avoid Thailand upset in Perth

West Indies avoid a shock upset by Women's T20 World Cup debutants Thailand as they secure a seven-wicket victory in Perth.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

ayaz_khan007

AYAZ KHAN RT @ESPNcricinfo: Amy Jones, designated finisher today, hits a 13-ball-23 at the death to lift England to 143 Would that be enough to take… 4 minutes ago

ayaz_khan007

AYAZ KHAN RT @ESPNcricinfo: Big wicket! Deandra Dottin is caught at short midwicket West Indies are slow off the blocks, 13/1 after four overs htt… 5 minutes ago

HenmanComm

Henman Comm 🏏After a fantastic win against Pakistan, The England Women’s T20 World Cup team take on a strong West Indies side i… https://t.co/CTe0MhPnxE 11 minutes ago

smarkets

Smarkets England on course for the semis at the #T20WorldCup - West Indies 28-1 in reply after six overs. England's win cha… https://t.co/7Gd7ByNkUC 12 minutes ago

FayyazSlic

fayyaz slic RT @FayyazSlic: Congratulations Pakistan women team. What a victory against former world champion (West Indies Women) 😍 Brilliant all round… 15 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Women’s T20 World Cup: West Indies’ Shakera Selman takes a brilliant catch to dismiss England’s Danni Wyatt) has b… https://t.co/1NJOnX5lN3 20 minutes ago

ESPNcricinfo

ESPNcricinfo Big wicket! Deandra Dottin is caught at short midwicket West Indies are slow off the blocks, 13/1 after four over… https://t.co/RBOIxeikaq 20 minutes ago

VWHPortsmouth

VarietyWorldHub Portsmouth ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2020 England vs West Indies WICKET Deandra Dottin (9 runs scored) c Sciver b Ecclestone… https://t.co/qXqKrHKFTJ 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.