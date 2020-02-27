Inter Miami: Profile on David Beckham’s new MLS club that could soon be home to both Lionel Messi AND Cristiano Ronaldo
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () After millions invested and years of planning, David Beckham’s Inter Miami football club is finally ready for action. The club, co-owned by the former England captain, will begin their inaugural MLS campaign playing at the 18,000-capacity Lockhart Stadium for two years before it is turned into a training centre and academy base. Years of disputes have […]
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are potential targets for Inter-Miami, co-owner David Beckham said on Wednesday, underscoring his team's global ambition as... Reuters Also reported by •Daily Star •Independent •BBC News