Inter Miami: Profile on David Beckham’s new MLS club that could soon be home to both Lionel Messi AND Cristiano Ronaldo

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 March 2020
After millions invested and years of planning, David Beckham’s Inter Miami football club is finally ready for action. The club, co-owned by the former England captain, will begin their inaugural MLS campaign playing at the 18,000-capacity Lockhart Stadium for two years before it is turned into a training centre and academy base. Years of disputes have […]
 It's been seven long years but David Beckham's dream of bringing a new MLS team to Miami finally comes to fruition this weekend.

Build it like Beckham, Inter-Miami target big names

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are potential targets for Inter-Miami, co-owner David Beckham said on Wednesday, underscoring his team's global ambition as...
Reuters Also reported by •Daily Star•Independent•BBC News

Inter Miami: Why David Beckham's MLS team have ultras before having played a game

When Inter Miami begin life in MLS this weekend they will bring something familiar - but very different - to the United States' top flight.
BBC Sport


