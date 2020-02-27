Inter Miami: Profile on David Beckham’s new MLS club that could soon be home to both Lionel Messi AND Cristiano Ronaldo

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

After millions invested and years of planning, David Beckham’s Inter Miami football club is finally ready for action. The club, co-owned by the former England captain, will begin their inaugural MLS campaign playing at the 18,000-capacity Lockhart Stadium for two years before it is turned into a training centre and academy base. Years of disputes have […] 👓 View full article

