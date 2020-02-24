Kal Yafai, Britain’s longest-reigning world champion, loses WBA super-flyweight title with loss to Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez – WATCH brilliant KO
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Kal Yafai, Britain’s longest-reigning world champion, has finally lost his WBA super-flyweight crown to Roman Gonzalez. Yafai failed in his sixth defence of the title, suffering a first career defeat to ‘Chocolatitio’ who KOd him with crushing right in the ninth round. The Nicaraguan had dropped Yafai the prior round, but it was his strong […]
