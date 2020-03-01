Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar's wedding ceremony marred by theft Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar recently began his new innings when he tied the knot with Prionti Debnath in Khulna Club. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this