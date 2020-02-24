Global  

Crestfallen Steven Gerrard drops massive Rangers bombshell

Team Talk Sunday, 1 March 2020
Rangers fans will feel alarmed by Steven Gerrard's reaction to being dumped out the Scottish Cup by Hearts. He took it extremely badly.

 Steven Gerrard hopes the 'real' Rangers show up against Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard explains why striker Alfredo Morelos was absent form their squad for the Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he didn't recognise his side during their 1-0 defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Steven Gerrard 'frustrated and concerned' by Rangers errors as gap to Celtic growsSteven Gerrard admits he will have to find answers in defence after Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by St Johnstone.
Chris Sutton left confused over Steven Gerrard decision after Rangers 2-2 drawCeltic hero Chris Sutton has been left baffled by Steven Gerrard’s comments after Rangers' 2-2 draw with St. Johnstone
