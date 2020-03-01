EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Azpilicueta struggles as Alonso produces big performance https://t.co/EYPKFkMKFD 35 minutes ago

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Azpilicueta struggles as Alonso produces big performance https://t.co/arKrSku5m9 35 minutes ago

Meshack Nyalama#the great. RT @Chelsea_FL: Have your say on the performance and dish out your own ratings using our Rate the Players tool here 👇 https://t.co/MjMdyu0v… 46 minutes ago

Chelsea FC News Have your say on the performance and dish out your own ratings using our Rate the Players tool here 👇… https://t.co/V25jJaGSi2 1 hour ago

LCFCNews2020 Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Azpilicueta struggles as Alonso produces big performance… https://t.co/BKSrCDrSBM 1 hour ago

Chelsea FC News Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Azpilicueta struggles as Alonso produces big performance… https://t.co/zOLeHkqs0t 2 hours ago

Lynn Hamer Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Azpilicueta struggles as Alonso produces big performance https://t.co/MU2mKM5Xo4 via @NewsNowUK 2 hours ago