‘Controversial finish’ to Cutelaba vs Ankalaev has UFC fans slam ‘worst stoppage even seen in MMA’ – and even fighters blast decision

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
MMA fans were out in force to criticise the outcome of the Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba bout at UFC Fight Night 169. The light-heavyweights went head-to-head at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, but their clash lasted only 38 seconds as referee Kevin MacDonald stopped the fight after a rapid opening. Cutelaba instigated the […]
