Inter Milan chief executive fears Serie A season could be scrapped because of coronavirus outbreak

Independent Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Inter's match at Juventus, which was to have been played later on Sunday, was one of five which were postponed by Serie A on Saturday
Recent related videos from verified sources

Ireland-Italy Six Nations match called off due to coronavirus fears [Video]Ireland-Italy Six Nations match called off due to coronavirus fears

Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations game against Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been postponed due to the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak. IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said he supported the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus [Video]Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus

Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus The Juventus' home match is one of five Serie A fixtures that will be played behind closed doors this weekend...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Inter Milan game 'postponed due to coronavirus' as three Serie A clashes cancelled

Inter Milan game 'postponed due to coronavirus' as three Serie A clashes cancelledThe coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 2,100 people so far and infected at least 76,000 others
Daily Star

Inter Milan v Sampdoria among three Serie A games postponed over coronavirus

Inter Milan's game against Sampdoria is among three Serie A fixtures that have been postponed over fears of the spread of coronavirus.
BBC News

