Manchester United get huge boost ahead of Everton clash with Anthony Martial fit to start – confirmed team news

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Anthony Martial has recovered from injury to start Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Everton in a huge boost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils can edge to within a point of fourth-place Chelsea with victory at Goodison Park on Sunday. Martial looked likely to miss out due to a thigh injury after failing […]
News video: Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season

Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season 01:44

 Liverpool suffered an emphatic loss to Watford which ended their hopes of becoming the second team to remain unbeaten in a domestic season. Meanwhile, Manchester United drew with Everton and Tottenham lost to Wolves at home with the race for the Champions League hotting up.

Premier League Match Preview: Everton v Man United [Video]Premier League Match Preview: Everton v Man United

An in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League trip to Everton on March 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Pep Guardiola clarifies comments about empty seats during Fulham FA cup clash [Video]Pep Guardiola clarifies comments about empty seats during Fulham FA cup clash

Pep Guardiola has attempted to clarify his remarks after calling for fans to turn out in larger numbers for Wednesday's clash against Manchester United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


