Manchester United get huge boost ahead of Everton clash with Anthony Martial fit to start – confirmed team news
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Anthony Martial has recovered from injury to start Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Everton in a huge boost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils can edge to within a point of fourth-place Chelsea with victory at Goodison Park on Sunday. Martial looked likely to miss out due to a thigh injury after failing […]
Liverpool suffered an emphatic loss to Watford which ended their hopes of becoming the second team to remain unbeaten in a domestic season. Meanwhile, Manchester United drew with Everton and Tottenham lost to Wolves at home with the race for the Champions League hotting up.