Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Acapulco 2020: Heather Watson battles to fourth career title and back into top 50

Acapulco 2020: Heather Watson battles to fourth career title and back into top 50

The Sport Review Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Heather Watson will return to the top 50 next week for the first time since 2016 after beating 17-year-old Leylah Fernandez in a gruelling three-set final at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-1. Watson’s last title also came in Mexico, where she won in Monterrey, but her latest victory caps a fine run […]

The post Acapulco 2020: Heather Watson battles to fourth career title and back into top 50 appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Heather Watson battles to fourth Tour title at Mexican Open after 'heartbreaking' second set

Watson eventually put the encounter to bed with her 10th match point, and is set to climb back into the world's top 50
Independent

Heather Watson wins Mexican Open for fourth WTA Tour career title

Britain's Heather Watson wins the Mexican Open by beating Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-1.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarianneBevis

Marianne Bevis Acapulco 2020: Heather Watson battles to fourth career title and back into top 50; It marks Watson’s first title an… https://t.co/yEJkcwRs5N 5 minutes ago

svata4

OTANA RT @TheTennisTalker: Heather Watson battles to another win in Acapulco. Defeats Bondarenko to make the quarter finals. https://t.co/rHB7fRb… 4 days ago

TheTennisTalker

Chris Goldsmith Heather Watson battles to another win in Acapulco. Defeats Bondarenko to make the quarter finals. https://t.co/rHB7fRbhJs 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.