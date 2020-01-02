Acapulco 2020: Heather Watson battles to fourth career title and back into top 50

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Heather Watson will return to the top 50 next week for the first time since 2016 after beating 17-year-old Leylah Fernandez in a gruelling three-set final at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-1. Watson’s last title also came in Mexico, where she won in Monterrey, but her latest victory caps a fine run […]



