Here's what Dean Smith did and said this morning - and Aston Villa fans will love it

David Ward 🐐 RT @footballdaily: Dean Smith on his priority 🗣"Being hard to beat, that's what I wanted to be coming here today" https://t.co/uiv3iJJzC6 4 hours ago Football Daily Dean Smith on his priority 🗣"Being hard to beat, that's what I wanted to be coming here today" https://t.co/uiv3iJJzC6 4 hours ago Bradpugh RT @LiddlerPup: Dean Smith saying 'defensively overall we were good' (even if he means 1st half) tells you what is wrong here. #avfc 4 hours ago Manion Dean Smith saying 'defensively overall we were good' (even if he means 1st half) tells you what is wrong here. #avfc 4 hours ago Victor What is going on here, Dean Smith and John Terry. What are you doing on the training pitches... #avfc Mark up at corners 6 hours ago Mat Kendrick RT @PreeceObserver: "I'm training to be a psychiatrist!" - Dean Smith on how #AVFC can go from sorry show at Saints to making Bernabeu-topp… 1 week ago Ashley Preece "I'm training to be a psychiatrist!" - Dean Smith on how #AVFC can go from sorry show at Saints to making Bernabeu-… https://t.co/4DK5qLTSt4 1 week ago Birmingham Live RT @AVFC_News: What the managers made of it. Follow our live coverage of the press conferences from Dean Smith and Pep Guardiola here. #AVF… 1 week ago