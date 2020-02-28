Global  

Here's what Dean Smith did and said this morning - and Aston Villa fans will love it

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Aston Villa v Man City: Dean Smith's side take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley this afternoon and he is in high spirits ahead of the big match.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Smith: Cup win won't guarantee Grealish stay

Smith: Cup win won't guarantee Grealish stay 00:33

 Dean Smith explains why Premier League survival is more important to Aston Villa's chances of keeping Jack Grealish, rather than winning the Carabao Cup.

Smith post-match v Leicester [Video]Smith post-match v Leicester

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith gives his reaction to his teams disappointing 4-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:02Published

Dominant City beat Villa to win third straight League Cup [Video]Dominant City beat Villa to win third straight League Cup

Guardiola thinks they won't better last season without a Premier League title, while Smith says Villa will avoid relegation if they play like they did in the final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:01Published


Dean Smith makes admission about Aston Villa's transfer business

Dean Smith makes admission about Aston Villa's transfer businessAston Villa spent more than Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Tottenham in the transfer window last summer but Dean Smith still is fighting for Premier League...
Daily Star

"Especially with McGinn coming back" - Loads of Aston Villa fans back tactical switch

Aston Villa fans are backing the potential tactical switch to playing four at the back, after Dean Smith did just that in the Carabao Cup final.
Football FanCast


DAVIDLUFC_

David Ward 🐐 RT @footballdaily: Dean Smith on his priority 🗣"Being hard to beat, that's what I wanted to be coming here today" https://t.co/uiv3iJJzC6 4 hours ago

footballdaily

Football Daily Dean Smith on his priority 🗣"Being hard to beat, that's what I wanted to be coming here today" https://t.co/uiv3iJJzC6 4 hours ago

braddpugghh11

Bradpugh RT @LiddlerPup: Dean Smith saying 'defensively overall we were good' (even if he means 1st half) tells you what is wrong here. #avfc 4 hours ago

LiddlerPup

Manion Dean Smith saying 'defensively overall we were good' (even if he means 1st half) tells you what is wrong here. #avfc 4 hours ago

vicramsey85

Victor What is going on here, Dean Smith and John Terry. What are you doing on the training pitches... #avfc Mark up at corners 6 hours ago

MatKendrick

Mat Kendrick RT @PreeceObserver: "I'm training to be a psychiatrist!" - Dean Smith on how #AVFC can go from sorry show at Saints to making Bernabeu-topp… 1 week ago

PreeceObserver

Ashley Preece "I'm training to be a psychiatrist!" - Dean Smith on how #AVFC can go from sorry show at Saints to making Bernabeu-… https://t.co/4DK5qLTSt4 1 week ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live RT @AVFC_News: What the managers made of it. Follow our live coverage of the press conferences from Dean Smith and Pep Guardiola here. #AVF… 1 week ago

