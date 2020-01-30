The Final Whistle Manchester United's defenders had a difficult first-half against Everton forwards Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-L… https://t.co/HGEiKwIl3W 9 minutes ago

Manchester United News Man Utd duo being 'exposed' by Everton's Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin https://t.co/UllUzkrXIT https://t.co/1J2j1vpoJd 20 minutes ago

Toffee News Man Utd duo being 'exposed' by Everton's Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - https://t.co/wUBc5N1t5V #EvertonFC… https://t.co/oE9cc8xFUM 21 minutes ago

Man Utd Latest Man Utd duo being 'exposed' by Everton's Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/s4SRaizfuv 27 minutes ago

Daily Star Sport Man Utd duo being 'exposed' by Everton's Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin #EFC | #MUFC… https://t.co/8TckLmtoH9 31 minutes ago

Trequartista™️💦 Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof playing as a flat back two, with both full backs pushed high & wide, are both bei… https://t.co/67jiyBjiqI 58 minutes ago