Roy Keane has gone off on one after David De Gea's embarrassing mistake gifted Everton the early advantage at Goodison Park on Sunday. The post Roy Keane vents spleen at David De Gea over clanger at Everton appeared first on teamtalk.com.



Roy Keane fumes he'd have 'lynched' David de Gea after Man Utd mistake vs Everton Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was at fault for Everton's opener at Goodison Park and Red Devils legend Roy Keane was fuming with the Spaniard

Daily Star 2 hours ago

Daily Star 2 hours ago



I would have lynched him – Keane lays into De Gea over Everton blunder Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane typically did not hold back after seeing David De Gea's latest blunder against Everton.

Belfast Telegraph 43 minutes ago

Belfast Telegraph 43 minutes ago



