Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Roy Keane vents spleen at David De Gea over clanger at Everton

Roy Keane vents spleen at David De Gea over clanger at Everton

Team Talk Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Roy Keane has gone off on one after David De Gea's embarrassing mistake gifted Everton the early advantage at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The post Roy Keane vents spleen at David De Gea over clanger at Everton appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Roy Keane fumes he’d have ‘lynched’ David de Gea after Man Utd mistake vs Everton

Roy Keane fumes he’d have ‘lynched’ David de Gea after Man Utd mistake vs EvertonManchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was at fault for Everton’s opener at Goodison Park and Red Devils legend Roy Keane was fuming with the Spaniard
Daily Star

I would have lynched him – Keane lays into De Gea over Everton blunder

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane typically did not hold back after seeing David De Gea’s latest blunder against Everton.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.