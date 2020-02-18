Global  

‘We can’t just criticise Paul Pogba even when he’s not playing’ – Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones calls out Graeme Souness

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones suggested it was unfair of Graeme Souness to criticise Paul Pogba on Sunday. Pogba moved to Old Trafford for a world-record fee in August 2016 but he’s struggled to replicate the same form he did at previous club Juventus. He’s arguably the most divisive player in the Premier League and […]
