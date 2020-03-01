Global  

Tottenham 2-3 Wolves: Raul Jimenez scores winner as visitors go sixth

BBC Sport Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Raul Jimenez scores the winner as Wolves move above Tottenham and boost their Champions League hopes.
Jimenez winner at Tottenham sends Wolves sixth

BBC News

Sport24.co.za | Jimenez rocks Spurs as Wolves boost Euro bid

Raul Jimenez boosted Wolves' bid to qualify for the Champions League as his late winner capped the visitors' fightback in their victory at Tottenham.
News24


Itap2good_

⚡️Zenitsu⚡️ RT @NBCSportsSoccer: 🗣🇲🇽🐺 In the Mixed Zone: Wolves and Tottenham players full of praise for "sensational" Raul Jimenez after Mexico star s… 4 minutes ago

kobee_m30

kobe RT @Goalnaldo: Raul Jimenez puts Wolves ahead vs Tottenham! Raul is definitely one of the best strikers in the world https://t.co/ggw2kSFH… 5 minutes ago

NofNews_Kenya

NetworkOfNews Kenya Raul Jimenez celebrates his goal against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League match at the London… https://t.co/CJZDyuCMRv 5 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Wolves, Tottenham praise “sensational” Raul Jimenez https://t.co/eweLdntYHW https://t.co/z8shWvkeHX 8 minutes ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Wolves, Tottenham praise “sensational” Raul Jimenez https://t.co/CBevOUEpIT 8 minutes ago

jamesbloom12

James Bloom RT @BBCSport: GOAL! Tottenham 2-3 Wolves. Diogo Jota feeds Raúl Jiménez, he cuts inside to beat the defender before finishing beautifully… 14 minutes ago

bowen_07

Margret Bowen RT @JoeEdwards_Star: Nuno full of praise for his 'relentless' Wolves side. Also hails the 'special' relationship between Diogo Jota and Rau… 14 minutes ago

AztecaAmeliaaa

Amelia Lopez RT @JPW_NBCSports: 🗣🇲🇽🐺 The Mixed Zone: Players from both Wolves and Tottenham full of praise for "sensational" Raul Jimenez after Mexico… 17 minutes ago

