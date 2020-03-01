Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ranji Trophy semifinal | Porel credits it to the hard yards put in

Ranji Trophy semifinal | Porel credits it to the hard yards put in

Hindu Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Ishan Porel said Ashoke Dinda, sidelined on disciplinary ground, had some inputs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ranji Trophy semifinal | Ishan Porel’s five-for puts Karnataka on mat

A total of 15 wickets tumbled on day two as Bengal were 72 for 4 at stumps.
Hindu


Tweets about this

HTSportsNews

HT Sports RT @HTSportsNews: #RanjiTrophy | Ishan Porel credits the discipline of Bengal bowlers for getting KL Rahul out cheaply. https://t.co/xnCN… 1 hour ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #RanjiTrophy | Ishan Porel credits the discipline of Bengal bowlers for getting KL Rahul out cheaply. https://t.co/xnCNJzvctD 1 hour ago

ShayanAcharya

Shayan Acharya RT @sportstarweb: The Eden Gardens crowd creates the right atmosphere as Ishan Porel dishes out a perfect spell on day two of Bengal's semi… 2 hours ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar The Eden Gardens crowd creates the right atmosphere as Ishan Porel dishes out a perfect spell on day two of Bengal'… https://t.co/l5oDDlkFN1 2 hours ago

ayan_acharya13

Ayan After the second day's play against Punjab in Patiala, Arun Lal had said, "We are going to get Ishan back for the q… https://t.co/TKUJxufVaK 3 hours ago

CabCricket

CABCricket RT @BCCIdomestic: READ 📰: Here's a summary of all the action from Day 2⃣ of the @paytm #RanjiTrophy semifinal. LINK 👉 https://t.co/byT7s9C… 3 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Ranji Trophy semifinal: Porel five-for after Majumdar unbeaten ton puts Karnataka on mat https://t.co/zkvJtmvuZd 4 hours ago

TheHinduSports

The Hindu - Sports Ishan Porel complemented Anustup Majumdar’s unbeaten century with a five-wicket haul to put Bengal in command again… https://t.co/eT3FVeHhmd 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.