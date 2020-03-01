Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Houston Rocket’s 'Small Ball' Line Up Gets Six-Game Win Streak, Escapes Celtics in OT

Houston Rocket’s 'Small Ball' Line Up Gets Six-Game Win Streak, Escapes Celtics in OT

HNGN Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Houston Rocket’s 'Small Ball' Line Up Gets Six-Game Win Streak, Escapes Celtics in OTThe Rocket’s “small ball” line up continues their winning streak as they escape a close call as the Boston Celtics almost steal their game in overtime.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Kawhi Leonard Dismantle Houston’s 'Small Ball' Strategy as Clippers Throttle Rockets, 120-105

Kawhi Leonard Dismantle Houston’s 'Small Ball' Strategy as Clippers Throttle Rockets, 120-105Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers exposed the weakness of the Houston Rockets “Small Ball” Line-up.
HNGN

Knicks hold on to end Rockets’ 6-game win streak, 125-123

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points and the New York Knicks held on to beat Houston 125-123 on Monday night, snapping...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.