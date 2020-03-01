Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Indiana vs. Illinois odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven model

Indiana vs. Illinois odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Indiana and Illinois.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Northwestern vs. Nebraska odds: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven computer model

The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Northwestern and Nebraska.
CBS Sports

Cincinnati vs. Houston odds: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions by model on 66-40 run

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Houston matchup 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Indiana vs. Illinois odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven model… https://t.co/TQxG5cUpc5 5 hours ago

esportsws

Sports News Indiana vs. Illinois odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven model https://t.co/pxVBGm6SzC 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.