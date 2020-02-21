Wife of Derby County old boy has 'b***h' spray-painted on car following 'road rage' stand-off

Global  

Derby Telegraph Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Katie Elliott, the wife of former Derby County defender Steve, has had the word 'b***h' spray-painted on the side of her Range Rover following a road rage stand-off.
 A woman delivering newspapers in Washington state was shot by a motorist apparently upset that she was driving too slow. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

'Nervous' - Derby County old boy makes admission after long-awaited moment

'Nervous' - Derby County old boy makes admission after long-awaited momentDerby County news | The 27-year-old left the Rams in January to sign a permanent deal with League One club Oxford United
Derby Telegraph

Wife of Bristol Rovers legend and ex-Derby County defender has car vandalised after 'road rage' incident

Wife of Bristol Rovers legend and ex-Derby County defender has car vandalised after 'road rage' incidentKatie Elliott is hoping to find the culprit after the attack on her property in Downend
Bristol Post

