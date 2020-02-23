Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines Dean Henderson's Man Utd future after David de Gea howler

Daily Star Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines Dean Henderson's Man Utd future after David de Gea howlerManchester United ace David de Gea was at fault as Everton scored against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on Sunday with Dean Henderson set to return to Old Trafford
News video: Ole: De Gea best 'keeper in the world

Ole: De Gea best 'keeper in the world 00:44

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that David De Gea is the 'best goalkeeper in the world' after the Spaniard made an important late save to ensure his side drew 1-1 with Everton.

