Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines Dean Henderson's Man Utd future after David de Gea howler

Recent related videos from verified sources Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published 3 days ago Beckham: Ole's doing a good job David Beckham believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves praise for his performance as Manchester United manager and that he shares one key trait with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:21Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains how new coach has saved Fred's Man Utd career Fred has completely turned around his Man Utd career after a disappointing start since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk for £52m

Daily Star 12 hours ago



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at return for Man United midfielder against Watford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Scott McTominay could make his return from injury for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Watford at Old Trafford...

The Sport Review 1 week ago





