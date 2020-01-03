Global  

Carlo Ancelotti questions VAR after Everton denied late winner

Team Talk Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti felt his side's late winner over Manchester United should have stood

News video: Ancelotti: Goal should have stood

Ancelotti: Goal should have stood 03:03

 Carlo Ancelotti says Gylfi Sigurdsson didn't impede the view of David de Gea and Everton's late winner should have stood.

Carlo Ancelotti Will FLOP At Everton Because... | #HotTakes [Video]Carlo Ancelotti Will FLOP At Everton Because... | #HotTakes

Carlo Ancelotti is on the verge of becoming Everton manager but would he be able to do a good job at a smaller club

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 11:36Published

Ancelotti's Everton transfer plans on hold [Video]Ancelotti's Everton transfer plans on hold

Carlo Ancelotti will put his Everton transfer plans on hold until after Sunday's FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:58Published


Ancelotti shown red card after game as Everton denied late winner over Man Utd

Everton are denied a late winning goal and manager Carlo Ancelotti is shown a red card as the Blues and Manchester United draw 1-1 at Goodison Park.
BBC News

Ancelotti denies disrespecting referee Kavanagh after dismissal against Manchester United

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti saw red after his side were denied a last-gasp winner against Manchester United due to what Dominic Calvert-Lewin called a...
Belfast Telegraph

