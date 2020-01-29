Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup final player ratings: Sergio Aguero gets goal and Phil Foden shines

Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup final player ratings: Sergio Aguero gets goal and Phil Foden shines

Independent Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
We run the rule over both teams after the League Cup final at Wembley
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Carabao Cup final: Aston Villa v Man City in numbers

Carabao Cup final: Aston Villa v Man City in numbers 01:07

 Aston Villa take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, as the two clubs battle it out at Wembley for the first silverware of the domestic season.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Carabao Cup Final Preview: Man City v Aston Villa [Video]Carabao Cup Final Preview: Man City v Aston Villa

Match preview for the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Ole: Red card was a joke [Video]Ole: Red card was a joke

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not believe that Nemanja Matic deserved to be sent off during the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City, but was very proud of his players’..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa vs Man City live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup final – TV channel, kick-off time, team news

Aston Villa take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final this weekend. Villa scored a last minute winner to beat Leicester in the semi-finals while City...
talkSPORT

Aston Villa vs Man City LIVE commentary: Team news, kick-off time and full coverage of Carabao Cup Final

This season’s first piece of major silverware will be won on Sunday as Aston Villa take on Manchester City in Carabao Cup final. talkSPORT will be at Wembley...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldSutton Coldfield ObserverIndependentLichfield Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

702_dylan

○ D Y L V N ○ RT @FOXSoccer: THREE-PEAT! 🏆🏆🏆 Manchester City win their third straight League Cup and 5th in the last 7 years with a 2-1 victory over Ast… 3 seconds ago

TemmyAFC

Adeniyi Temitope RT @obisingledigit: With all the trophies, signings, good football Manchester City have played in the past 10 years Aston Villa fans still… 9 seconds ago

Moh__bash

Bash RT @footballdaily: Jack Grealish is HEARTBROKEN after Aston Villa's narrow 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the league cup final https://t.co… 11 seconds ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City - Player ratings: Carabao Cup final https://t.co/UQTccoYamV 49 seconds ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Aston Villa players at the end of the Carabao Cup final with Manchester City. https://t.co/SdspvBiJMj 51 seconds ago

Noloxy1

Chicha RT @goal: FULL TIME | Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City Pep Guardiola wins ANOTHER trophy 🏆 #AVLMCI #CarabaoCup https://t.co/ZaHbjdOGOO 58 seconds ago

SimonMsenga

Simon J.Msenga. RT @AVFCOfficial: This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester City in the #CarabaoCupFinal. 👊 #AVFC https://t.co/u9DcT4zJ6S 1 minute ago

EvanzGotTheGift

Evan RT @FutbolBible: Manchester City's kitman Brandon Ashton celebrating their League Cup win over Aston Villa in the dressing room. This man i… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.