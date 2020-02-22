Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Atlético held by last-place Espanyol in Spanish league

Atlético held by last-place Espanyol in Spanish league

FOX Sports Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Atlético Madrid's struggles away from home have continued with a 1-1 draw at last-place Espanyol in the Spanish league
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid [Video]Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola was grateful for a tough workout after his Manchester City side edged out Leicester 1-0 in their dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid. A..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Europa League results: Wolves safely make last-16 with aggregate victory over Espanyol despite second leg defeat

Wolves were the first Premier League side to book their place in the last-16 of the Europa League as they saw off Espanyol 6-3 on aggregate. Nuno Espirito Santo...
talkSPORT

Sevilla scores late to beat Osasuna 3-2 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time to give Sevilla a 3-2 home win over 10-man Osasuna in the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.