El Clasico 2020 team news: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona starting lineups announced

CBS Sports Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
No real surprises in the starting lineups for either team as El Clasico gets underway at 3 p.m. ET
News video: Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support

Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support 01:24

 Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid are in a delicate situation as they prepare to host Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico

Setien: 'I don’t trust the bad moment of Real Madrid, for them it is a vital game' [Video]Setien: "I don’t trust the bad moment of Real Madrid, for them it is a vital game"

Setien says Clasico is a vital gane for Real Madrid

Lights FC ready for Real Madrid and Barcelona match-up in Las Vegas [Video]Lights FC ready for Real Madrid and Barcelona match-up in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Lights FC says having a local soccer team may be helping attract international attention. "I think what the lights have proven is that this is a soccer community. And we are growing in..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published


Real Madrid vs Barcelona predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of El Clasico tonight

Zinedine Zidane and Quique Setien go head-to-head
Independent

EL Clasico (LIVE UPDATES): Real Madrid seek to overtake Barcelona

Champions Barca take a two-point lead into the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu The post EL Clasico (LIVE UPDATES): Real Madrid seek to overtake Barcelona...
Premium Times Nigeria

