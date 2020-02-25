Expected Real Madrid lineup for Barcelona El Clasico as Gareth Bale starts

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid are in a delicate situation as they prepare to host Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico

It's another busy week for Champions League fans! Another week of Champions League is here and that means we've got a lot of games to watch. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City and more will be battling it out. Here's what you need to.. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published 5 days ago