Juventus Under-23s play coronavirus infected team as Cristiano Ronaldo and co given briefing about avoiding deadly disease

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
There are coronavirus fears at Juventus after the club’s Under-23s played against an infected team. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, along with former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, have since been given a briefing about how to avoid the deadly disease. More than 85,000 people have been infected by coronavirus, with almost 3,000 deaths recorded. Juventus youngsters […]
News video: Coronavirus 'coffin house' in Hong Kong is a prison for this man

Coronavirus 'coffin house' in Hong Kong is a prison for this man 00:53

 Hopefully, this man living in one of China's "coffin houses" doesn't suffer from claustrophobia. As the Wuhan coronavirus spreads, Simon Wong, a Hong Kong resident, is just one of the many people whose lives are drastically changed by the outbreak.

