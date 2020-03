NEW YORK (AP) — Carter Hart made 23 saves and the surging Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Matt Niskanen, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny each scored power-play goals. Michael Raffl scored short-handed and Derek Grant also tallied for the […]



Recent related news from verified sources Rangers play the Flyers on 5-game win streak New York looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Rangers take on Philadelphia

FOX Sports 3 days ago Also reported by • Seattle Times

Ranger F Kreider suffers broken foot against Flyers PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider could miss significant time after suffering a fractured foot in the first period against the Flyers...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this