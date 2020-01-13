Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Union Berlin fans join Bundesliga protests against Hoffenheim's Dietmar Hopp

Union Berlin fans join Bundesliga protests against Hoffenheim's Dietmar Hopp

BBC Sport Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Union Berlin's game against Wolfsburg is held up for 10 minutes as home fans protest against Hoffenheim president Dietmar Hopp and the German FA.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Welcome to Berlin Motherf*cker!' - Derby Days Berlin - 1. FC Union Berlin v Hertha BSC [Video]"Welcome to Berlin Motherf*cker!" - Derby Days Berlin - 1. FC Union Berlin v Hertha BSC

In Episode 2 we head to Berlin, as for the very first time in Bundesliga 1, Hertha Berlin, based in the West, take on the rising force of the East, Union Berlin.

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 49:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bundesliga fan protests continue for second consecutive day

BERLIN (AP) — Protests against the German soccer federation and Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp continued Sunday as Union Berlin’s Bundesliga game at home to...
Seattle Times

More Bundesliga games halted as fans continue to protest Hoffenheim owner

More Bundesliga games halted as fans continue to protest Hoffenheim ownerHoffenheim’s billionaire owner Dietmar Hopp is a divisive figure in German football after bankrolling the club’s from the fifth division to the Bundesliga
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.