Union Berlin fans join Bundesliga protests against Hoffenheim's Dietmar Hopp

Union Berlin's game against Wolfsburg is held up for 10 minutes as home fans protest against Hoffenheim president Dietmar Hopp and the German FA.



Recent related videos from verified sources "Welcome to Berlin Motherf*cker!" - Derby Days Berlin - 1. FC Union Berlin v Hertha BSC In Episode 2 we head to Berlin, as for the very first time in Bundesliga 1, Hertha Berlin, based in the West, take on the rising force of the East, Union Berlin. Credit: Copa90 Duration: 49:14Published on January 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Bundesliga fan protests continue for second consecutive day BERLIN (AP) — Protests against the German soccer federation and Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp continued Sunday as Union Berlin’s Bundesliga game at home to...

Seattle Times 6 hours ago



More Bundesliga games halted as fans continue to protest Hoffenheim owner Hoffenheim’s billionaire owner Dietmar Hopp is a divisive figure in German football after bankrolling the club’s from the fifth division to the Bundesliga

Daily Star 2 hours ago



