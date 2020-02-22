Global  

Vinicius Junior and Mariano goals see Real Madrid beat Barcelona to go top of LaLiga

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Real Madrid leapfrogged Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table with a 2-0 win over their title rivals. Vinicius Junior’s shot made its way past Marc-Andre ter Stegen thanks to a deflection off Gerard Pique in the 71st minute. ⚪ VINICIUS JUNIOR SCORES FOR MADRID! 👏 The Bernabeu erupts as the young Brazilian gives […]
