

Recent related videos from verified sources First African American Hospital in Lee County The Jones Walker Hospital was the first hospital built exclusively to serve Lee County's black community in the twenties. A 1968 court ordered it to close, so that all patients regardless of race could.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:35Published 3 weeks ago Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20. This is the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15Published on February 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Bob Stoops fumes as QB Landry Jones throws three interceptions in first quarter of XFL game: 'The guy's all over him' Dallas Renegades coach Bob Stoops was not pleased with Landry Jones after the quarterback threw three interceptions in the first quarter vs. Houston.

USATODAY.com 42 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this K Dubb Go inside the game as the Roughnecks intercept Landry Jones 3 times in the first quarter | XFL on FOX… https://t.co/dVEa6mWkWC 11 minutes ago