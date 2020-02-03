Global  

Go inside the game as the Roughnecks intercept Landry Jones 3 times in the first quarter | XFL on FOX

FOX Sports Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Go inside the game as the Roughnecks intercept Landry Jones 3 times in the first quarter | XFL on FOXThe Houston Roughnecks jumped all over Renegades QB Landry Jones in the first quarter, intercepting him three times. Twice by Deatrick Nichols and once by Cody Brown.
Recent related news from verified sources

Bob Stoops fumes as QB Landry Jones throws three interceptions in first quarter of XFL game: 'The guy's all over him'

Dallas Renegades coach Bob Stoops was not pleased with Landry Jones after the quarterback threw three interceptions in the first quarter vs. Houston.
USATODAY.com

