MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Seth Curry scored 27 and the Dallas Mavericks rolled to a 111-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon with Luka Doncic sitting out with a left thumb sprain. Porzingis scored 22 points in the first half as Dallas led