Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Alex Bowman raced to his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory by holding off Kyle and Kurt Busch

Recent related news from verified sources California NASCAR Cup: Bowman takes dominant Fontana victory Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman took his second NASCAR Cup win after claiming victory at Fontana - a venue he previously hadn't finished in the top 10 at

Autosport 4 hours ago



