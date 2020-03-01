Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Canada's Mackenzie Hughes finishes tied for 2nd at Honda Classic

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes finishes tied for 2nd at Honda Classic

CBC.ca Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Sungjae Im is tireless, and no longer winless. The 21-year-old South Korean started fast and finished stronger Sunday, winning The Honda Classic by one shot over Mackenzie Hughes and Tommy Fleetwood for his first career PGA Tour victory in his 50th attempt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sungjae Im wins Honda Classic for 1st PGA Tour title

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Sungjae Im is tireless, and no longer winless. The 21-year-old South Korean started fast and finished stronger Sunday, winning...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.