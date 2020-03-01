Canada's Mackenzie Hughes finishes tied for 2nd at Honda Classic Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Sungjae Im is tireless, and no longer winless. The 21-year-old South Korean started fast and finished stronger Sunday, winning The Honda Classic by one shot over Mackenzie Hughes and Tommy Fleetwood for his first career PGA Tour victory in his 50th attempt. 👓 View full article

