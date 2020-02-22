Global  

Ex-G Leaguer Milton has career-high 39 for 76ers

ESPN Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Shake Milton, who has had three different stints with the 76ers' G League team this season alone, set the nets ablaze Sunday at Staples Center, finishing with a career-high 39 points, including seven 3-pointers, in Philadelphia's 136-130 loss.
Milton's career-high 28 points sends Wyoming past Air Force

Greg Milton III came off the bench and more than doubled his previous career high with 28 points to help carry Wyoming past Air Force 78-72
FOX Sports

Milton’s career-high 28 points sends Wyoming past Air Force

Greg Milton III came off the bench and more than doubled his previous career high with 28 points to help carry Wyoming past Air Force 78-72 on Saturday.
Denver Post


