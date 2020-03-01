Arizona's Alex Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win

Alex Bowman raced to his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday, holding off Kyle and Kurt Busch to win at Auto Club Speedway.

