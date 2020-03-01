Global  

Arizona's Alex Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win

azcentral.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Alex Bowman raced to his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday, holding off Kyle and Kurt Busch to win at Auto Club Speedway.
 
