Im claims first PGA Tour title with clutch play at Honda Classic

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
South Korean Im Sung-jae hit a series of clutch shots down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph at the Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.
Recent related news from verified sources

