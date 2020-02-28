Vela puts LAFC past Inter Miami 1-0 in Beckham club’s debut

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored on a beautiful chip shot shortly before halftime and Los Angeles FC beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday in the inaugural game for owner David Beckham’s MLS expansion team. Vela controlled the ball with his chest and eluded four defenders before chipping a perfect shot over Miami goalkeeper […] 👓 View full article

