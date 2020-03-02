Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: Clips' Ballmer nears deal to buy Forum

Sources: Clips' Ballmer nears deal to buy Forum

ESPN Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is in advanced negotiations to purchase The Forum from the Madison Square Garden Co., an acquisition that would clear a major hurdle in the franchise's efforts to construct a new home arena in the vicinity, sources told ESPN.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Forum Sale to Clippers Owner Shifts Live Entertainment’s Billionaire Alliances

Clippers owner *Steve Ballmer* is finalizing a plan to purchase the Forum in Los Angeles from Madison Square Garden in a deal that would pave the way for Ballmer...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

remu10

sidi diallo New post (Sources: Clips' Ballmer nears deal to buy Forum) has been published on news204 - https://t.co/y2UpqUGde7 12 minutes ago

Buffy619

Ben Bruex Sources: Clips' Ballmer nears deal to buy Forum https://t.co/8c3iFW4Crp From MSG which I didn't know that MSG owned… https://t.co/SYGuAv3egm 2 hours ago

BigCritic

JM Sources: Clips' Ballmer nears deal to buy Forum https://t.co/1KTOWEKfoy @nba @espn so many cities deserve a team, t… https://t.co/uehuSQqcxS 2 hours ago

terrance_tucker

T RT @NotoriousOHM: Sources: Clips' Ballmer nears deal to buy Forum https://t.co/A88kFDZIw2 2 hours ago

TheSportsGuy212

Michael. Sources: Clips' Ballmer nears deal to buy Forum https://t.co/PsCoZRDMFM 3 hours ago

MichaelWoodsDBA

Dr. Michael Woods Sources: Clips' Ballmer nears deal to buy Forum https://t.co/wCWarD97L0 4 hours ago

miamirealestat4

Edward Villanueva follow me - Sources: Clips' Ballmer nears deal to buy Forum: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is in advanced negotiatio… https://t.co/0tSnqU33hn 4 hours ago

kwmo17

Kevin O'Connell Seems Ballmer is willing to take on the #Lakers for LA - I admire his moxie but seems like an uphill battle. The up… https://t.co/ul1xYZuTnq 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.