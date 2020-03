IND vs NZ: Jonty Rhodes bonkers over Ravindra Jadeja's near impossible catch Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Ravindra Jadeja's stunning catch to send back New Zealand's Neil Wagner at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday was also watched by South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes, on television.



"It was a fantastic catch," said Rhodes from Pakistan where he did television commentary for the Pakistan Super League. "It reminded... Ravindra Jadeja's stunning catch to send back New Zealand's Neil Wagner at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday was also watched by South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes, on television."It was a fantastic catch," said Rhodes from Pakistan where he did television commentary for the Pakistan Super League. "It reminded 👓 View full article

