UPDATE 1-Golf-Im claims first PGA Tour title with clutch play at Honda Classic

Im Sung-jae hit a series of clutch shots down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph at the Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Play Yellow campaign raises money for Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation A number of players wore yellow shirts or pins at the Honda Classic. It was part of the "play yellow" campaign. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:29Published 3 hours ago Today is Family Day at The Honda Classic The first 1500 kids get an inflatable golf ball so they can score autographs from their favorite golf pros. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:45Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Golf: Im claims first PGA Tour title with clutch play at Honda Classic Im Sung-jae hit a series of clutch shots down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph at the Honda Classic in Florida on...

Reuters 4 hours ago



Golf-Im claims first PGA Tour title with clutch play at Honda Classic Im Sung-jae hit a series of clutch shots down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph at the Honda Classic in Florida on...

Reuters India 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this