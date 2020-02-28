Global  

New Zealand beat India by seven wickets for 2-0 Test series sweep

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
World number one India suffered a seven-wicket defeat in less than three days as New Zealand completed a memorable series sweep in the second Test here on Monday.

India were all out for 124 in their second innings to leave New Zealand with a chase of 132 for a 2-0 whitewash.

The hosts completed the job with openers Tom...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch 04:43

 India go into the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, knowing they cannot win yet another series outside the sub-continent. A loss by 10 wickets in the first Test at Wellington has put the spotlight firmly on captain Virat Kohli's poor record in SENA countries. India has in fact...

NZ vs IND: New Zealand beat India by seven wickets, sweep series

It was a real challenge for the Indian batsmen but what would really hurt Virat Kohli is the singular lack of resistance,
Hindu Also reported by Reuters India, Khaleej Times, TechRadar, IndiaTimes, The Age, DNA

India need to go back to drawing board: Virat Kohli after New Zealand drubbing

After India slumped to a two-match Test series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli on Monday admitted that his side needs to go back to...
Zee News


