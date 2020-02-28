New Zealand beat India by seven wickets for 2-0 Test series sweep

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

World number one India suffered a seven-wicket defeat in less than three days as New Zealand completed a memorable series sweep in the second Test here on Monday.



India were all out for 124 in their second innings to leave New Zealand with a chase of 132 for a 2-0 whitewash.



The hosts completed the job with openers Tom... 👓 View full article

