Maria Sharapova screams 'unfair' after her candy products criticised for high sugar content Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova, who is also an entrepreneur, has come under fire after her candy products were found to have high sugar content which could pose a negative impact on health.



The five-time Grand Slam winner had launched her candy brand, Sugarpova in 2012. The former World No. 1, who bid adieu to the... 👓 View full article

