Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus live: Global death toll passes 3,000

Coronavirus live: Global death toll passes 3,000

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The death toll from the novel coronavirus continues to rise in China and other parts of the world. Stay with TOI for the latest developments
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State [Video]First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State

First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Stocks plummet as death toll rises

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged nearly 1,000 points on Monday morning as international health officials warned the deadly coronavirus could possibly...
Independent Also reported by •WorldNewsBangkok PostFrance 24SeattlePI.comNew Zealand HeraldReuters

Death toll tops 3,000, Italy cases rise 50%: Virus update

The global death toll from the coronavirus outbreak surged past 3,000 as trading got underway Monday, and South Korea reported that its total number of...
Bangkok Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

spaghetti_life

My Big Fat Life Second US death #Coronavirus updates and live news: Global death toll tops 3,000 - CNN #pnw #washingtonstate https://t.co/Nxy1Yuk7kg 2 minutes ago

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: coronavirus news uk live update cases us new york death toll latest https://t.co/yVPV9HGbBQ https://t.co/pDRtapG0d4 5 minutes ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile COVID-19 LIVE Updates: US reports 2nd death; global death toll crosses 3,000 #coronavirus #COVID2019… https://t.co/8zw2wtgIOf 9 minutes ago

ArmWinter

ArmWinter Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000 https://t.co/XlUcrY19YY 11 minutes ago

DidierTweets

Didier Tweets - ENG & FR - Brexit Coronavirus latest news: Death toll soars past 3,000 as US reports second fatality https://t.co/MQZDJhEpuT 12 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000 https://t.co/uyQRXRegsX https://t.co/3aeSHTDSVF 16 minutes ago

Phoenix_NC

Phoenix NewsChannel Phoenix News Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000 - CNN International https://t.co/QGwpDvaTCl https://t.co/VJ3jldKtT7 19 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ coronavirus news uk live update cases us new york death toll latest https://t.co/yVPV9HGbBQ https://t.co/pDRtapG0d4 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.