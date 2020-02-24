Global  

NZ vs IND, 2nd Test: New Zealand beats India by 7 wickets in Christchurch to register emphatic series whitewash

Monday, 2 March 2020
With this victory, the Blackcaps also whitewashed India in the two-match Test series.
News video: India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch 04:43

 India go into the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, knowing they cannot win yet another series outside the sub-continent. A loss by 10 wickets in the first Test at Wellington has put the spotlight firmly on captain Virat Kohli's poor record in SENA countries. India has in fact...

IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top [Video]IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top

Seamer Kyle Jamieson took five for 45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on day one of the second and final Test on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch before consolidating their..

Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand [Video]Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand

Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand

India need to go back to drawing board: Virat Kohli after New Zealand drubbing

After India slumped to a two-match Test series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli on Monday admitted that his side needs to go back to...
Zee News

Cricket-New Zealand won as India did not play well enough, Kohli says

India captain Virat Kohli had a simple and honest message for the tens of millions of fans in his cricket-crazy nation after they lost the first test to New...
Reuters India Also reported by •Hindu

brownmicah45

Micah Brown 🦒 RT @AP_Sports: New Zealand beats India by 7 wickets in 2nd test, sweeps series 2-0 https://t.co/UUPcfBfkV9 10 minutes ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports New Zealand beats India by 7 wickets in 2nd test, sweeps series 2-0 https://t.co/UUPcfBfkV9 2 hours ago

MrHarishKumar

Press HarishKumarYadav RT @dna: NZ vs IND, 2nd Test: New Zealand beats India by 7 wickets in Christchurch to register emphatic series whitewash . . . #NZvIND #IND… 3 hours ago

dna

DNA NZ vs IND, 2nd Test: New Zealand beats India by 7 wickets in Christchurch to register emphatic series whitewash . .… https://t.co/0SxewqBPCy 3 hours ago

DriftikharPTI

DrIftikhar ❤️ India lost Indian people started abusing players esp @imVkohli As New Zealand 🇳🇿 Beats India in the second test m… https://t.co/DCzZrYit7m 3 hours ago

DriftikharPTI

DrIftikhar ❤️ Congratulations New Zealand New Zealand 🇳🇿 Beats India in the second test match #NZvIND #INDvsNZTestCricket… https://t.co/kL3ht6k7ZP 4 hours ago

smollboy_abby

Abbas Syed عباس سَید RT @DriftikharPTI: Sad to see so many Indians abusing @imVkohli after New Zealand 🇳🇿 Beats India in the second test match #NZvIND #INDvsNZ… 4 hours ago

DriftikharPTI

DrIftikhar ❤️ Sad to see so many Indians abusing @imVkohli after New Zealand 🇳🇿 Beats India in the second test match #NZvIND… https://t.co/PK8hehOQiQ 4 hours ago

