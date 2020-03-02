Global  

Ovechkin nets pair of goals as Capitals beat Wild 4-3

FOX Sports Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Ovechkin nets pair of goals as Capitals beat Wild 4-3Alex Ovechkin scored twice as part of a three-point night and the Washington Capitals ended a four-game road slide by holding off the Minnesota Wild 4-3
ST. PAUL, Minn (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice as part of a three-point night and the Washington Capitals ended a four-game road slide by holding off the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Capitals visit the Penguins after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers
FOX Sports


