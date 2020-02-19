Global  

James' triple-double lifts Lakers past Pelicans, 122-114

FOX Sports Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
James' triple-double lifts Lakers past Pelicans, 122-114LeBron James had 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Anthony Davis' absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114
James’ triple-double lifts Lakers past Pelicans, 122-114

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James had 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Anthony Davis’ absence and Zion Williamson’s...
