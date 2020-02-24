EPL: That's unacceptable, says Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk after shock loss

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk lamented an "unacceptable" display after the team's run of 44 games without defeat in the Premier League ended with a shock 0-3 loss away to strugglers Watford on Saturday. "First of all credit to Watford, they deserve it... It's a tough one to take but that's football," van Dijk told Sky... Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk lamented an "unacceptable" display after the team's run of 44 games without defeat in the Premier League ended with a shock 0-3 loss away to strugglers Watford on Saturday. "First of all credit to Watford, they deserve it... It's a tough one to take but that's football," van Dijk told Sky 👓 View full article

