EPL: That's unacceptable, says Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk after shock loss

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
EPL: That's unacceptable, says Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk after shock lossLiverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk lamented an "unacceptable" display after the team's run of 44 games without defeat in the Premier League ended with a shock 0-3 loss away to strugglers Watford on Saturday. "First of all credit to Watford, they deserve it... It's a tough one to take but that's football," van Dijk told Sky...
News video: Liverpool Loses Undefeated Streak With Watford

Liverpool Loses Undefeated Streak With Watford 00:32

 Watford beat Liverpool 3-0, who were undefeated in their first 27 league games. According to CNN, the reigning European Champions won 26 games and drew just one game. Ismaila Sarr scored the first two goals for Watford and then Troy Denney finished the game with one more. Liverpool defender Virgil...

