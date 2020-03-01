Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: Suzie Bates takes 'superb' catch to remove Beth Mooney

BBC Sport Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
New Zealand's Suzie Bates takes a "superb" catch to dismiss Australia's Beth Mooney for 60 in their Women's T20 World Cup game in Melbourne, Australia.
